​Baku to play host to discussions on Ukraine-China corridor

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 15, the pilot route of a container train will be launched from Ilyichivsk port of Odessa region through the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea within the framework of the railway route project Ukraine-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-China.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, today heads of railway departments of Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Azerbaijan will hold a discussion on tariffs for cargo transportation from Ukraine to the countries of Central Asia by the Silk Way bypassing Russia.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mykola Snitko: "Finally, the issue regarding tariffs for transportation alternative routes will be decided during a meeting on January 14 with participation of Ukrainian, Kazakh, Georgian and Azerbaijani railway administrations."

Russia on January 1, suspended the agreement on free trade zone between Ukraine and in order to protect the internal market and to prevent the flow of duty-free goods from the European Union has adopted duties and fees on them.