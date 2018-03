© Report

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from October 16, Baku-Sumgayit-Baku train timetable, approved on January 7, 2017, will resumed due to the completion of the repair works on the double-way Bilajari-Keshle station of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

Report informs, "Azerbaijan Railways" made relevant statement.