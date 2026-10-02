Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.10.2026)

Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation Domestic policy

Photo EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam Foreign policy

French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests Other countries

Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence Region

World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy Health

Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia Other countries

Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world Region

Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years Team sports