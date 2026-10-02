Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 09:06
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    102.27

    5.30

    41.42

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    92.58

    3.37

    35.16

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,214.90

    9.10

    - 126.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    50,926.56

    20.51

    2,863.27

    S&P 500

    7,666.45

    14.91

    820.95

    Nasdaq

    26,871.60

    10.54

    3,629.61

    Nikkei

    68,268.55

    - 408.89

    17,929.07

    Dax

    24,939.35

    - 259.84

    448.94

    FTSE 100

    10,428.27

    - 177.73

    496.89

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,835.31

    - 129.20

    - 314.19

    Shanghai Composite

    3,842.99

    10.33

    - 125.85

    Bist 100

    12,249.04

    301.86

    987.52

    RTS

    862.25

    7.67

    - 251.88

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1252

    - 0.0069

    - 0.0493

    USD/GBP

    1.3209

    - 0.0043

    - 0.0264

    JPY/USD

    157.8500

    - 0.3700

    1.4000

    RUB/USD

    84.0690

    0.5912

    5.3190

    TRY/USD

    49.1407

    0.1054

    6.1845

    CNY/USD

    6.7064

    0.0000

    - 0.2826
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (02.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (02.10.2026)
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