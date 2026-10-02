Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (02.10.2026)
Finance
- 02 October, 2026
- 09:06
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
102.27
|
5.30
|
41.42
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
92.58
|
3.37
|
35.16
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,214.90
|
9.10
|
- 126.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
50,926.56
|
20.51
|
2,863.27
|
S&P 500
|
7,666.45
|
14.91
|
820.95
|
Nasdaq
|
26,871.60
|
10.54
|
3,629.61
|
Nikkei
|
68,268.55
|
- 408.89
|
17,929.07
|
Dax
|
24,939.35
|
- 259.84
|
448.94
|
FTSE 100
|
10,428.27
|
- 177.73
|
496.89
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,835.31
|
- 129.20
|
- 314.19
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,842.99
|
10.33
|
- 125.85
|
Bist 100
|
12,249.04
|
301.86
|
987.52
|
RTS
|
862.25
|
7.67
|
- 251.88
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1252
|
- 0.0069
|
- 0.0493
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3209
|
- 0.0043
|
- 0.0264
|
JPY/USD
|
157.8500
|
- 0.3700
|
1.4000
|
RUB/USD
|
84.0690
|
0.5912
|
5.3190
|
TRY/USD
|
49.1407
|
0.1054
|
6.1845
|
CNY/USD
|
6.7064
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2826
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (02.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (02.10.2026)
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