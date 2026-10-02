Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Trump may ask Europe to release diesel fuel supplies

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 08:24
    Trump may ask Europe to release diesel fuel supplies

    The United States may ask European countries to begin supplying diesel fuel from their reserves to the global market, US President Donald Trump stated while speaking to journalists in Texas, Report informs.

    Asked whether Washington would make such a request to European countries, Trump said the option was under consideration.

    Trump said that the US could do that, adding that European countries had a certain amount of diesel fuel and that prices were declining overall.

    Diesel fuel Donald Trump United States of America European countries
    Tramp Avropaya dizel yanacağı ilə bağlı müraciət edə bilər
    Трамп допустил обращение к Европе по поводу поставок дизельного топлива
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