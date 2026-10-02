Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    US Navy awards RTX's Raytheon $24.4B contract for Standard Missile-6

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 08:52
    US Navy awards RTX's Raytheon $24.4B contract for Standard Missile-6

    RTX's Raytheon unit won a multiyear contract worth up to $24.4 billion to produce Standard ​Missile-6 interceptors for the US Navy, the service said, as the Pentagon pushes to replenish munitions stockpiles depleted by conflicts in the Middle East, Report informs via Reuters.

    The five-year contract, which includes two additional option years, the Navy said, ​is meant to provide a steady and reliable supply of the ​SM-6, a missile that can carry out both offensive ⁠strikes and missile defense missions.

    The SM-6 award is the latest in ​a series of large munitions contracts the Pentagon has pursued this year ​to pressure contractors into ramping up output faster. It follows a $20.7 billion provisional multiyear deal for Raytheon's AMRAAM air-to-air missiles in late September and a $58.6 billion Patriot interceptor ​deal awarded to Lockheed Martin in July.

    The production agreements are designed ​to entice contractors to move faster on increasing output. They are part of a ‌broader ⁠push by the Trump administration to prioritize weapons production over shareholder returns.

    Industry executives have warned that Congress has not yet appropriated funding for the deals, meaning contractors may be unable to invest at scale in ​components and facilities ​until lawmakers act.

    RTX ⁠has said it has invested heavily to keep up with rising demand. It has expanded its skilled workforce, strengthened partnerships across the defense industrial base and automated production, ⁠with the aim of significantly increasing output for near- and long-term needs.

    Raytheon says the SM-6 is the only combat-proven weapon that can perform anti-air ⁠warfare, ​anti-surface warfare, and ballistic missile defense. It has been fired from a range of Navy ships as well as from land-based launchers.

    US Navy Raytheon Headquarters of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) United States of America
    Raytheon Pentaqondan SM-6 raketlərinin tədarükünə dair 24,4 milyard dollarlıq müqavilə alıb
    Raytheon получила контракт Пентагона на $24,4 млрд на поставку ракет SM-6
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed