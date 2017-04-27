Baku develops specific requirements for bus and taxi drivers, passengers and pedestrians

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Transport Agency (BTA) has developed specific requirements for bus and taxi drivers, passengers and pedestrians in Baku and submitted those documents to the relevant bodies for approval.

Report informs, legal expert Ershad Huseynov has said at the “Modernization of the transport system of Baku: Current situation andfuture plans" seminar.

BTA tries to preserve discipline among taxi and bus drivers. A good driver is one who knows the rules of road traffic and rules for operation of vehicles. At the same time, he does not create problems for the carrier or owner. From this position, drivers should be interested in doing their work properly", E. Huseynov said.