Baku begins preparations for World Urban Forum 2026

Baku has officially launched preparations for hosting the World Urban Forum (WUF), scheduled for May next year, according to Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Report informs.

Guliyev stated that organizational and logistical work is already underway in the lead-up to the major global event.

"The forum's logo has been designed, the official website is now live, and the registration process has begun," he noted. "Work is ongoing to address logistics and other organizational issues. This time, greater emphasis will be placed on the content of the forum, and the traditional ministerial meeting will be held in an expanded format."

He added that, for the first time, the forum will span five to six days and host high-level discussions across a wide range of urban development topics.