Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Baku begins preparations for World Urban Forum 2026

    Infrastructure
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 13:53
    Baku begins preparations for World Urban Forum 2026

    Baku has officially launched preparations for hosting the World Urban Forum (WUF), scheduled for May next year, according to Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Report informs.

    Guliyev stated that organizational and logistical work is already underway in the lead-up to the major global event.

    "The forum's logo has been designed, the official website is now live, and the registration process has begun," he noted. "Work is ongoing to address logistics and other organizational issues. This time, greater emphasis will be placed on the content of the forum, and the traditional ministerial meeting will be held in an expanded format."

    He added that, for the first time, the forum will span five to six days and host high-level discussions across a wide range of urban development topics.

    WUF13 Baku Anar Guliyev preparations
    Dünya Şəhərsalma Forumuna hazırlıq işlərinə başlanılıb
    Баку начал подготовку к Всемирному градостроительному форуму

    Latest News

    14:49

    Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in Fuzuli

    Domestic policy
    14:46

    Citizen participation drives success of smart cities in Azerbaijan, says British expert

    ICT
    14:40
    Photo

    BP contributes to preservation of Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy

    Energy
    14:38

    COP29 presidency completes its attendance at Pre-COP in Brasilia

    COP29
    14:23

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of International Conference of Asian Political Parties

    Other
    14:02

    Elgun Safarov: Legislative amendments are needed to combat cyberbullying in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    13:53

    Baku begins preparations for World Urban Forum 2026

    Infrastructure
    13:45

    Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan fund to finance carpet production in Kyrgyzstan

    Business
    13:44

    ADB's active project portfolio exceeds $100 billion

    Finance
    All News Feed