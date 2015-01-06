 Top
    Baku Airport: No problem with Istanbul-Baku flights

    Due to the strong snow there are 30 minutes delays in Istanbul flights from Baku

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ In spite of snowfalls in Istanbul, there isn't a serious problem in Istanbul-Baku-Istanbul flights.

    Report was told in the office of the Turkish Airlines, located in Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    According to the office, domestic flights executed in Istanbul were canceled due to weather conditions. This, however, did not affect aircraft flight schedule moving in the direction Baku, Ganja and Nakhichevan.

    Only 5-6 flights were postponed due to the snow that were domestic flights. There is no delay of flights to Azerbaijan.

    There were approximately 15-30 minute delays in flights from Baku to Istanbul.

