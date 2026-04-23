Bahar Muradova: WUF13 marks new stage for Azerbaijan

The 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be hosted in Baku, represents a new stage for Azerbaijan, according to Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Report informs.

Speaking at the conference on Promotion of Women Participants organized by the Committee in Baku, Muradova emphasized that WUF13 carries strategic importance.

"In recent years, against the backdrop of socio-political and post-conflict realities, urban planning is no longer just about infrastructure. It has become a matter of national development, ensuring social justice and security for people, and taking into account the interests of the population," she said.

The chairperson highlighted that reconstruction in liberated territories is being carried out with special quality standards: "Based on the smart city and village concepts, Azerbaijan is forming its own standards. These modern management models show that our country has entered a new stage of development in urban planning and is setting an example for the world."