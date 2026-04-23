Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bahar Muradova: WUF13 marks new stage for Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 18:00
    Bahar Muradova: WUF13 marks new stage for Azerbaijan

    The 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be hosted in Baku, represents a new stage for Azerbaijan, according to Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Report informs.

    Speaking at the conference on Promotion of Women Participants organized by the Committee in Baku, Muradova emphasized that WUF13 carries strategic importance.

    "In recent years, against the backdrop of socio-political and post-conflict realities, urban planning is no longer just about infrastructure. It has become a matter of national development, ensuring social justice and security for people, and taking into account the interests of the population," she said.

    The chairperson highlighted that reconstruction in liberated territories is being carried out with special quality standards: "Based on the smart city and village concepts, Azerbaijan is forming its own standards. These modern management models show that our country has entered a new stage of development in urban planning and is setting an example for the world."

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Bahar Muradova State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs
    Bahar Muradova: "WUF13 Azərbaycan üçün yeni mərhələdir"
    Мурадова: WUF13 станет новым этапом для Азербайджана

    Latest News

    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:02

    Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen gradually

    Other countries
    18:37

    Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal society

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore partnership potential

    Business
    All News Feed