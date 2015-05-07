Azeryolservis conducts roadworks on one more road in Baku

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azeryolservis" JSC of the Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan conducts road works on some streets of Baku city to improve traffic flow in the capital.

Report informs referring to "Azeryolservis", similar works are now held in the Yasamal district of Muzaffar Hasanov street.Repair works that are nearing completion, held on the road segment, starting from the intersection of M. Hasanov and Sharifzadeh before crossing the street Dadash Bunyadzade.There shall be replaced asphalt surface, after which road marking works will be conducted.