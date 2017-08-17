'Azərsu' subsidiary announces open tender

© Report.az

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Şəki Sukanal" subsidiary joint stock company of "Birləşmiş Sukanal" LLC of “Azərsu” OJSC has announced an open tender for procurement of goods and materials.

Report informs citing official media, tender is held on one lot and participation fee is 60 AZN.

Bidders should submit necessary documents (except tender proposal and bank guarantee) at S.Mumtaz Street, 47, Sheki city until September 22 at 18:00, tender proposal and bank guarantee until September 29, at 18:00.

The proposals will be opened at the mentioned address on October 2, at 16:00.