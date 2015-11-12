Azerbaijani Railways to join "Viking" project

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways" plans to join the transport project "Viking". This issue is discussed at a meeting of the project participants on November 11-12 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania.

“The participation of Azerbaijan Railways in the project will make possible the extention of the container train route to more distant Asian countries, an alternative route to reach Kazakhstan and China,” said Saulius Girdauskas, Lithuanian Deputy Transport Minister.

In September, the ministry sent an official invitation to Azerbaijan’s Transport Ministry to join the Viking project.

It is expected that once Azerbaijan Railways joins the project, more freight will be transported to Lithuania from Kazakhstan and China and that the new Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be used to transport containers from Turkey to Ukrainian ports.