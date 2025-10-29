Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijani fertilizers from Sabirabad to be supplied abroad

    Azerbaijani fertilizers from Sabirabad to be supplied abroad

    The Humix agrochemical production plant in the Sabirabad Industrial Zone intends to export its products abroad, Tural Abdullazada, advisor to the chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA), said during a media tour organized following the Azerbaijani president's visit to the region.

    According to Abdullazada, Humix received resident status in the Sabirabad Industrial Zone in 2021. The plant produces organomineral (powder), chemical (liquid and powder), and granular fertilizers, based on technologies from Turkey, China, and local specialists.

    The plant's annual production capacity is 18,000 tons of fertilizer. Its products are intended not only to meet domestic demand but also for export. The plant has created 16 permanent jobs.

    The investment in the project amounted to 1.45 million manats. Of this amount, 497,000 manats were allocated as a preferential loan from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund. In addition, the company was awarded an investment incentive certificate.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Sabirabad Sənaye Məhəlləsində istehsal olunan gübrə ixrac ediləcək
    Азербайджанские удобрения из Сабирабада будут поставляться за рубеж

