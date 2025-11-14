Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan's transport sector carries 198.3M tons of cargo in January–October

    Infrastructure
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 16:49
    Azerbaijan's transport sector carries 198.3M tons of cargo in January–October

    Transport operators in Azerbaijan moved 198.3 million tons of cargo in the first ten months of 2025, an increase of 4.5 million tons or 2.3% compared with the same period in 2023, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

    Cargo transportation by non-state transport operators grew by 3.7%, with this sector accounting for 79.9% of total cargo volume.

    During January–October, transport companies also served 1.79 billion passengers - 89.76 million (5.3%) more than in the corresponding period last year.

    Azerbaijan transport companies State Statistical Committee cargo
    Azərbaycanda yük daşımaları 2 %-dən çox artıb
    Грузоперевозки в Азербайджане за 10 месяцев выросли на 2,3%

    Latest News

    17:11

    About 78,000 jobs created in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Social security
    17:10

    Diesel fuel production up by over 7% in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:08

    Masato Kanda: ADB prepared to invest up to $2.5B in Azerbaijan through 2029

    Finance
    16:54

    Baku airport, Uzbekistan Airports expanding cooperation to modernize their air hubs

    Infrastructure
    16:52

    Baku-Yerevan peace to enhance region's overall attractiveness, Georgian president says

    Region
    16:50

    Rail freight in Azerbaijan declines 9.7% in ten months of 2025

    Infrastructure
    16:49

    Azerbaijan's transport sector carries 198.3M tons of cargo in January–October

    Infrastructure
    16:44

    Tourists involved in road accident in Egypt: 2 Azerbaijani citizens among injured

    Other countries
    16:38

    MFA: Russia's missile strikes on Azerbaijani targets in Ukraine raise questions about their deliberate nature

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed