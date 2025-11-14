Azerbaijan's transport sector carries 198.3M tons of cargo in January–October
Infrastructure
14 November, 2025
- 16:49
Transport operators in Azerbaijan moved 198.3 million tons of cargo in the first ten months of 2025, an increase of 4.5 million tons or 2.3% compared with the same period in 2023, the State Statistical Committee told Report.
Cargo transportation by non-state transport operators grew by 3.7%, with this sector accounting for 79.9% of total cargo volume.
During January–October, transport companies also served 1.79 billion passengers - 89.76 million (5.3%) more than in the corresponding period last year.
