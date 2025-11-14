Azerbaijan's transport sector carries 198.3M tons of cargo in January–October

Transport operators in Azerbaijan moved 198.3 million tons of cargo in the first ten months of 2025, an increase of 4.5 million tons or 2.3% compared with the same period in 2023, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

Cargo transportation by non-state transport operators grew by 3.7%, with this sector accounting for 79.9% of total cargo volume.

During January–October, transport companies also served 1.79 billion passengers - 89.76 million (5.3%) more than in the corresponding period last year.