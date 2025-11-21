Azerbaijan's transit potential presented at Logitrans Türkiye 2025 int'l expo

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and its subsidiary ADY Express LLC are represented with a stand at the Logitrans Türkiye 2025 international transport and logistics exhibition held in Istanbul on November 19-21.

Report informs with reference to ADY that presentations, meetings, and discussions about regional transit routes, logistics solutions, and cooperation opportunities are being held at the stand.

During meetings with international partners, exchanges of ideas are conducted regarding the implementation of new projects and increasing cargo flows.

Within the framework of the exhibition, visitors are also provided with extensive information about Azerbaijan's transit potential and the advantages offered by the country's transport network for cargo transportation from China via the Middle Corridor.

The ADY delegation has been awarded in the Valuable Partner nomination by the exhibition organizers for their effective activities.

The Logitrans Türkiye exhibition is considered one of the leading logistics platforms in the region. Nearly 20,000 people are visiting this year's exhibition, which features about 230 companies from 20 countries, offering participants and visitors extensive opportunities for displaying technological solutions and international partnerships.