    Azerbaijan president allocates 3 million manats to the construction of Tovuz-Hunanlar-Garakhanli-Duz Jirdakhan motor way

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sighned a decree on “The measures for the construction of Tovuz-Hunanlar-Garakhanli-Duz Jirdakhan motor way”, Report informs. According to the decree, 3 million  manats was allocated to the construction of Tovuz-Hunanlar-Garakhanli-Duz Jirdakhan motor way connecting 13 residential settlements inhabited by 32 thousand people from the President’s Reserve Fund considered in the state budget for 2014.

    The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in accordance with this decree.

