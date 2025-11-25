Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan participates in 3rd session of UN-Habitat Executive Board

    Infrastructure
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 16:51
    Azerbaijan participates in 3rd session of UN-Habitat Executive Board

    The delegation headed by Anar Guliyev, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, is participating in the 3rd session of the UN-Habitat Executive Board held at the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), Kenya, on November 25-26, Report informs, citing the committee.

    The delegation includes representatives from the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    On the first day of the session, participating delegates took part in discussions on UN-Habitat's organizational, financial, program and administrative matters.

    Additionally, within the framework of the meeting, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Expert Working Group on Adequate Housing for All made their presentations.

    Anar Guliyev presented the position of the newly elected co-chairs from Azerbaijan and Somalia. The co-chairmanship mandate was given to the countries based on the decision of the second session held in October 2025.

    Anar Guliyev emphasized the Working Group's contribution to global housing policy and highlighted the main directions that Azerbaijan and Somalia will implement in the upcoming period. He also provided information about the results of the second session, the work done, and the priorities for the next phase.

