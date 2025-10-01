Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia agree unified tariffs along Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 20:29
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia's railway operators have agreed to set a single long‑term tariff along the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Report informs, citing Kazakhstan Railways SC.

    This decision is part of the "Action Plan for Eliminating Bottlenecks in the Middle Corridor," signed by Kazakhstan Railways, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), and Georgia Railways during the New Silk Way International Transport & Logistics Business Forum held in Almaty. The plan aims to increase the efficiency of transportation along the Eurasian corridor that connects China, Central Asia, and Europe. It also targets the integration of logistical processes and the development of route infrastructure among the three railway administrations.

    Key elements of the plan include setting the unified long‑term tariff along the Middle Corridor route, increasing transit capacity, improving port/railway/logistics infrastructure, removing bottlenecks, and digitalizing procedures. Kazakhstan Railways stated the agreement marks a new phase in the development of the Middle Corridor as a sustainable, competitive, and strategically important route for Eurasian trade.

    Azərbaycan, Qazaxıstan və Gürcüstan Orta Dəhliz üzrə vahid tarif barədə razılaşıb
    Азербайджан, Казахстан и Грузия договорились о едином тарифе на ТМТМ

