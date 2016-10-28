Azerbaijan increases state fee for international road transport

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Draft amendments to the law "On state fees" has been ratified at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Report informs, according to the amendments to Article 24.7 of the law, state fee rates for permission of international road transport in Azerbaijan have been changed.

Thus, according to the sale of the International Transport Forum permissions (the European Conference of Ministers of Transport), 500 USD determined for each permission with a period of validity for one year for cargo vehicles meeting Euro-4 ecological standard for toxic substances released into the atmosphere, 300 USD for each permission with a period of validity for one year for cargo vehicles meeting Euro-5 and higher ecological standards for toxic substances released into the atmosphere, 100 USD for each permission with a period of validity for one month for cargo vehicles.

The draft amendments was put to vote and adopted.