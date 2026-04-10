Azerbaijan, Georgia speed up e‑permit system implementation

Azerbaijan and Georgia have agreed that introducing the e‑permit system to digitize the exchange of permit forms is appropriate, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Discussions were held on April 8–9 in Baku during the next meeting of the Mixed Commission on International Road Transport between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

It was agreed to establish a joint technical working group starting May 1 to accelerate the implementation of the system and begin the necessary work.

During the meeting, the sides agreed to exchange an additional 10,000 permits for bilateral and transit transport, and 2,500 permits for transport to/from third countries for 2026.

Taking into account statistical analysis and increasing freight flows, the initial annual quota of permits for 2027 was raised by 18% to 65,000 for bilateral and transit transport, and by 50% to 7,500 for transport to/from third countries.

The parties noted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in road transport and the significant increase in international freight volumes in recent years. They emphasized the need for additional measures to ensure the uninterrupted and efficient operation of international road transport.

It was also reported that Azerbaijan has successfully implemented the electronic permit system with Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, while work with Kazakhstan is in its final stage.

A protocol was signed at the conclusion of the meeting.