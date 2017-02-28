'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company' CJSC holds bids

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company' (CJSC) has announced an open competition for the purchase of crashworthy device units and ship diesel generator.

Report informs referring to the official media.

According to information, individuals who want to participate in the bids can obtain additional applications and details at www.acsc.az.

The application deadline is March 7. Documents should be submitted to Baku, Rasulzadeh street 5.