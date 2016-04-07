 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and World Bank sign new loan agreement

    The agreement envisages allocation of credit in the amount of 140 mln.USD

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azeravtoyol and the World Bank have signed an agreement allocating a $140 million loan to Azerbaijan for the Additional Financing for the Third Highway Project, Report informs.

    The agreement was signed by chairman of Azeravtoyol Saleh Mammadov and head of WB office in Baku Larisa Leshchenko.

    The Additional Financing will help complete upgrading of the Baku – Shamakhi road sections by expanding them from two to four lanes, and will support strengthening Azerbaijan’s nascent motorway management and maintenance program.

    The project will help provide better transport services in mountainous central and northern regions of Azerbaijan, which have considerable potential for tourism and industrial production.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi