Azerbaijan, Russia sign a memorandum on cooperation in railways

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC and "Russian Railways" JSC have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the course of the 62th meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of CIS countries, which was held on May 20-21 in Belarus, Report informs referring to foreign media.

According to the document, the parties aim to increase the volume of freight traffic on Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia-Europe route within the framework of international transport corridor North-South, to develop Samur (Russia) - Yalama (Azerbaijan) border crossing, to introduce an electronic document management system, to fulfill financial obligations and to establish competitive tariffs for transportation of passengers and freight.

A working group dealing with the implementation of the memorandum will be established.