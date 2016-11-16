Azerbaijan and Kuwait governments agree to launch direct flights

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC Jahangir Asgarov and Director General of Kuwait Civil Aviation Department Yousef Al-Fouzan signed agreement on flight connection between two countries.

With above mentioned agreement, we lifted obstacles to open direct flights between two countries, Report was told in State Civil Aviation Administration. This document will impact development of economic and cultural ties with Kuwait.

“Civil aviation plays an important role international circulation, and we are ready to meet demand of passenger market between Azerbaijan and Kuwait. Especially, national passenger carrier Azerbaijan Airlines and freight carrier Silkway Airlines study possibility of opening direct flights to Kuwait cities. At the same time, Kuwait’s Jazeera air lines company intends to launch direct flights to our country”, the statement reads.

Notably, the agreement was signed during presentation of Azerbaijan tourism capacity in Kuwait.