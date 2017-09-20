Azerbaijan and Iran mull passenger transportation by the Caspian Sea

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Iran are holding talks on passenger transportation by the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC, Farhad Guliyev told Report.

According to him, Iran is looking for cheaper and more efficient alternative ways for travel of citizens.

"The company doesn't own a passenger ship. There is a need for funding for the construction of such a ship. At least 100-150 regular passengers should be for the construction. Efficiency and affordability of the issue is currently being specified at the talks with Iran", F. Guliyev added.

He also noted that such an idea is being discussed for along the Volga River: "But there is a security issue, because a ship is not always stable in the river".