AZAL announces recruitment of female flight attendants

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSCannounces admission of documents from females for a flight attendant position. The documents will be received from 10:00 to 12:00, from September 1 to October 1.

Report was told in the AZAL press service, the candidates will be selected by a competition.

The competition is open only to good looking girls aged 18-30, with height not less than 165 cm and not more than 180 cm. Those willing to apply must be fluent in Azerbaijani, Russian, English or other foreign languages.

To participate in the competition, original and copy of the following documents are required:

- Identity card;

- Photo (3x4 cm);

- Passport;

- Diploma, medical certificate and certificate of foreign languages (if any).

All documents must be submitted to the Head Department of Human Resources of CJSC Azerbaijani Airlines at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.