    AZAL updates contract with French company

    The sides agreed to expand cooperation in 11 countries

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC (AZAL) and the French company Aviareps have signed a new agreement. Report informs referring to the French media.

    Under the agreement, AZAL will continue its cooperation with Aviareps on the French market.

    The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in 11 countries - China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom. According to the document, Aviareps will continue to implement AZAL sales policy and marketing in these countries.

