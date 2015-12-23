AZAL seeks opportunities to reduce prices of air tickets

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ An extraordinary meeting of the Board of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC (AZAL) held today in connection with the decision of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on transition to a floating exchange rate.

Report informs, citing the press service of the Company, at the meeting Jahangir Asgarov, President of AZAL instructed to consider the possibility of reducing prices for flights departing from airports in the Azerbaijan.

At the meeting a decision was taken to consider the optimization of prices for flights to cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Mineralnye Vody, Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Tel Aviv, Tehran, Dubai, Aktau, Kiev, Lvov, Minsk, Tbilisi, and etc. within 30 days and to report at extraordinary board meeting.

Extensive information about decisions will be presented to the public .