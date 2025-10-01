AZAL rep: Emissions in Eurasia from transport may increase by up to 30%

By 2030, vehicle emissions in Eurasia are projected to increase by 30%, Fidan Farzaliyeva, advisor to the president of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), said on the third day of the Baku Climate Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

According to her, the transport sector is one of the largest and fastest-growing contributors to climate change:

"According to the International Energy Agency, this sector accounts for about a quarter of global energy-related carbon emissions. Road transport accounts for the largest share of transport emissions – about three-quarters, or about 15%, of total carbon emissions. For aviation, this figure is 2-2.5%, and for maritime transport, up to 3%. Rail, meanwhile, accounts for only about 1% of carbon emissions from global transport activity. This mode of transport remains the most energy-efficient, especially after the electrification of networks. Without decisive action, emissions from transport in Eurasia will increase to 30% by 2030," she added.