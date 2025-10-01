Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    AZAL rep: Emissions in Eurasia from transport may increase by up to 30%

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 15:58
    AZAL rep: Emissions in Eurasia from transport may increase by up to 30%

    By 2030, vehicle emissions in Eurasia are projected to increase by 30%, Fidan Farzaliyeva, advisor to the president of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), said on the third day of the Baku Climate Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    According to her, the transport sector is one of the largest and fastest-growing contributors to climate change:

    "According to the International Energy Agency, this sector accounts for about a quarter of global energy-related carbon emissions. Road transport accounts for the largest share of transport emissions – about three-quarters, or about 15%, of total carbon emissions. For aviation, this figure is 2-2.5%, and for maritime transport, up to 3%. Rail, meanwhile, accounts for only about 1% of carbon emissions from global transport activity. This mode of transport remains the most energy-efficient, especially after the electrification of networks. Without decisive action, emissions from transport in Eurasia will increase to 30% by 2030," she added.

    Climate week Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) vehicle emissions
    AZAL rəsmisi: Avrasiyada nəqliyyat emissiyaları 30 %-ə qədər arta bilər
    Представитель AZAL: В Евразии выбросы от транспорта могут увеличиться до 30%

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed