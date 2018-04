Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" recognized as one of the best airline companies which carries out flights to Russia.

Report informs, the ranking compiled by Forbes says.

Azerbaijani air carrier took eighth place in ranking compiled by Forbes

"Emirates" recognized as the best airline and the next is "Belavia" and Polish company LOT.

This was the first list of the edition.

The list is based on the ratio of price and quality.