AZAL published cost of tickets at rate of 'Budget' in both directions

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC introduce a new pricing policy in Azerbaijan at the rate of "Budget" when buying back and forth ticket.

Report was told in AZAL, as part of a new concept in most popular flights of "Azerbaijan Airlines" three tariff categories of Budget, Discount and Comfort will be available. Tickets at these prices will be available from January 15.

Terms of payment for Budget, Discount Comfort tariff do not include meals on board and allowed to carry only hand luggage (up to 8 kg inclusive).

Pre-registration of luggage (up to 23 kg inclusive) at least 12 hours before departure will cost 20 euros. Registry after this time will cost 5 euros more.

Prices at the rate of "Budget" shown as below: