    AZAL published cost of tickets at rate of 'Budget' in both directions

    Prices for passenger air travel in the country remained unchanged

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC introduce a new pricing policy in Azerbaijan at the rate of "Budget" when buying back and forth ticket.

    Report was told in AZAL, as part of a new concept in most popular flights of "Azerbaijan Airlines" three tariff categories of Budget, Discount and Comfort will be available. Tickets at these prices will be available from January 15.

    Terms of payment for Budget, Discount Comfort tariff do not include meals on board and allowed to carry only hand luggage (up to 8 kg inclusive).

    Pre-registration of luggage (up to 23 kg inclusive) at least 12 hours before departure will cost 20 euros. Registry after this time will cost 5 euros more.

    Prices at the rate of "Budget" shown as below:

    Direction (airport) One way (flight from Baku) Return (departure from Baku)
    Tbilisi 69 99
    Tehran 79 99
    Aktau 79 99
    Mineral water 79 99
    Moscow ("Vnukovo") 89 129
    Moscow ("Domodedovo") 89 129
    Istanbul ("Sabiha Gekchken") 89 139
    Alania 89 139
    Istanbul ("Ataturk") 99 139
    Antalya 99 139
    Dubai 99 139
    Kazan 99 129
    Ankara 109 149
    Kiev 109 149
    Minsk 119 149
    St. Petersburg 129 199
    Lvov 139 199
