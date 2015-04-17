AZAL launches new discount campaign on flights

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) holds a 20% discount campaign on two-direction flights from Baku to Barcelona, Lviv, Berlin, Paris, Rome, Milan, Prague, Bishkek, Minsk, to Tel Aviv and Dubai.

Report informs referring to AZAL, the flights throughout the campaign will be carried out till July 1, ticket change or return is not allowed, the mile-points for these classes are not added to an account and the maximum length of stay is one month.