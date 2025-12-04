AZAL introduces new service against potential flight schedule disruptions

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has launched a new digital service called DAFAR (Disruption Assistance For Any Reason), offering passengers protection against unexpected changes in flight schedules. The service aims to provide timely assistance in cases such as delays or cancellations.

Report informs via the company that DAFAR is available as an optional add-on during the ticket booking process on AZAL"s official website and mobile app. The solution has been introduced in partnership with HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), a leading global travel technology platform.

The service is offered for an additional fee, with the cost depending on the route. Once activated, the system automatically monitors the status of the flight. If a flight is delayed by 2 hours or more, or cancelled on the day of travel, the passenger receives a notification and is offered:

• Rebooking on any airline operating the same route, within a set limit, at no extra cost;

• A 100% refund of the ticket price, while still allowing the passenger to continue their journey on the original AZAL flight if they wish.

Commenting on the launch, Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer of Azerbaijan Airlines, said:

"This partnership will allow us to drive customer loyalty and provide a more responsive service to our passengers."

Dakota Smith, President and Co-Founder of Hopper and HTS, added:

"We are proud to partner with Azerbaijan Airlines to service more customers in Eurasia. With our fintech ancillaries, we are offering a solution that adds significant value to passengers."

HTS is a leading global travel technology platform, uses its data advantage and AI-driven travel technology to help partners address modern traveler needs. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Working with the world's leading banks, airlines and travel providers, HTS supercharges its partners" direct channels with its travel fintech and e-commerce products.