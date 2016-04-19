AZAL increases number of domestic flights

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) has announced a new flight schedule on domestic routes.

Report was told in the press service of AZAL, Baku-Ganja-Baku direct flights will be increased by 4 times a week from April 25. So, flights in this direction will be carried out on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

In addition, from May 15, Ganja-Nakhchivan-Ganja direct flights will be increased by 4 times a week. The flights on this route will be implemented on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Mentioned flights are carried out by Embraer E-170/E-190 liners.