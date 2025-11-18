Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US

    AZAL increases flight frequencies across more than 20 international routes

    Infrastructure
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 10:10
    AZAL increases flight frequencies across more than 20 international routes

    As part of its winter schedule, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has increased the number of flights on more than 20 international routes, including London, Barcelona, Milan, Malé, and others.

    Report informs, citing the press service of the company, that effective from late October 2025, AZAL has strengthened its presence on key routes in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, according to the updated schedule.

    For destinations where frequencies have been increased, the 2025–2026 winter schedule will offer the following services compared to 2024–2025:

    – Milan, Mumbai, Delhi, Chișinău, and Tashkent – 7 flights per week (previously three to five weekly flights on these routes);

    – Almaty, Jeddah, and Astana – 5 flights per week (previously two to four weekly flights);

    – Barcelona, London (Gatwick Airport), and Riyadh – 4 flights per week (previously up to three weekly flights);

    – Bishkek, Dushanbe, Malé, and Beijing – 3 flights per week (previously two weekly flights);

    – Samarkand and Urgench – 2 flights per week (no flights operated last season).

    These adjustments reflect AZAL"s ongoing strategy to respond flexibly to market demand while strengthening Azerbaijan"s role as a key transport and tourism hub at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. The increase in flight frequencies also expands transfer opportunities through Heydar Aliyev International Airport, offering passengers more convenient connection options between Western and Eastern destinations.

    A more flexible timetable aims to enhance travel convenience through optimized connections and adjusted departure and arrival times. AZAL continues to develop destinations popular for both business and leisure travel, offering a modern fleet and competitive service conditions.

    To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.

    AZAL international routes flight frequencies
    AZAL 20-dən çox beynəlxalq istiqamət üzrə reyslərin tezliyini artırır
    AZAL увеличил частоту полетов по более чем 20 международным направлениям

    Latest News

    11:21

    Expert: US to secure its place in South Caucasus through TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    11:16

    MP: Azerbaijan sees new opportunities amid growing US interest in region

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Azerbaijan's national time standard recognized internationally

    Business
    11:12

    Farhad Mammadov: Azerbaijan, Armenia support bilateral format in peace process

    Foreign policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in OSCE PA autumn session in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Archaeological site in Azerbaijan's Shaki may receive official museum status

    Art
    10:56

    Kamran Bokhari: TRIPP significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    10:45

    Price of Brent crude oil falls to $63.77 per barrel

    Energy
    10:39

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Oman and Latvia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed