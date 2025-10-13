Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

    Infrastructure
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 11:05
    AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has welcomed a second new Airbus A320neo to its fleet this year as part of a large-scale modernization and sustainable development program.

    The fleet expansion strengthens AZAL"s position in regional and global aviation markets while offering passengers greater flexibility and comfort when planning their journeys.

    The Airbus A320neo is equipped with a modern interior designed for passenger comfort, featuring larger overhead storage bins and ergonomic seats. Both business and economy class passengers can enjoy a comfortable travel experience. The aircraft also offers an inflight entertainment system and high-speed Wi-Fi service. Business class passengers as well as AZAL Miles members with specific tier level status will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access.

    Thanks to new-generation engines and advanced aerodynamic enhancements, the Airbus A320neo significantly reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to previous models.

    It should be noted that AZAL received its first Airbus A320neo in September 2025. According to the airline"s development plan, the fleet will be expanded with more than 30 new aircraft by 2032 - enabling AZAL to operate one of the most modern and energy-efficient fleets in the region.

    AZAL Airbus
    Photo
    AZAL-ın ikinci yeni "Airbus A320neo" təyyarəsi Bakıya gətirilib
    Photo
    AZAL продолжает обновление флота: второй новый Airbus A320neo прибыл в Баку в этом году

    Latest News

    11:37

    European institutions in Brussels - in limelight of several spy scandals

    Analytics
    11:34

    Moody's: Full-fledged Sharia-compliant banks may emerge in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:29

    US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel

    Other countries
    11:28

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign cybersecurity cooperation memorandum

    ICT
    11:18

    Nearly 22,000 people resettled in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    11:17

    Delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia to inspect North–South Transport Corridor infrastructure

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Hamas hands over last Hungarian hostage

    Other countries
    11:12

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,500 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Incident
    11:05
    Photo

    AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed