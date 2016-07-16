​AZAL cancels flights to Turkey

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ This morning all the flights from Azerbaijan to Istanbul and Ankara were cancelled and have not been resumed yet.

Report was told by the head of the press-service of JSC Azerbaijan Airlines Pasha Kesemenski.

According to him, three flights were cancelled in the morning: "Two of them were to be performed to Istanbul, one to Ankara. If any changes, the public will be informed about it."

The flights were canceled due to the attempted military coup in Turkey.