 Top
    Close photo mode

    AZAL, WizzAir to ink a deal on cooperation

    WizzAir and Azerbaijan Airlines have already reached an agreement

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) and Hungarian "WizzAir" low-cost airline company to sign an official agreement on cooperation November 28.

    Report informs, Arif Mammadov, Vice-President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said. He stated that, "WizzAir" and "Azerbaijan Airlines" have already reached an agreement: "We've offered them to carry out flights to Budapest in the winter. But they decided to restore the flights in March on the basis of allowances they wanted. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi