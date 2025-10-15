Aydin Karimov: Construction of 45 more buildings begins in Shusha
- 15 October, 2025
- 11:20
Starting this autumn, construction has begun on 45 new buildings in Shusha, Azerbaijan, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, told journalists, Report informs.
Karimov stated that the buildings are scheduled for completion in early 2027: "So far, 380 families, comprising 1,411 people, have relocated to Shusha."
