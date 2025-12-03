Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years

Around 4,000 passengers in Azerbaijan have benefited from the Accessible Metro project of Baku Metro CJSC over the past three years, Report informs, citing the company.

In January–November of 2025 alone, the number of people who used the project increased by 5.1% compared to the same period last year.

Launched at the end of March 2019, the Accessible Metro project is designed for passengers using wheelchairs, crutches, or walking sticks, those with visual or hearing impairments, parents with strollers, elderly individuals, and pregnant women carrying hand luggage.