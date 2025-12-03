Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years
Infrastructure
- 03 December, 2025
- 14:57
Around 4,000 passengers in Azerbaijan have benefited from the Accessible Metro project of Baku Metro CJSC over the past three years, Report informs, citing the company.
In January–November of 2025 alone, the number of people who used the project increased by 5.1% compared to the same period last year.
Launched at the end of March 2019, the Accessible Metro project is designed for passengers using wheelchairs, crutches, or walking sticks, those with visual or hearing impairments, parents with strollers, elderly individuals, and pregnant women carrying hand luggage.
Latest News
15:46
Photo
Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiativesForeign policy
15:38
SPE Annual Caspian Conference 2025: Shaping the Region's Energy FutureEnergy
15:34
Photo
NATO mobile training team holds seminar in BakuMilitary
15:23
Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand PrixFormula 1
15:19
Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needsRegion
15:00
Photo
Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sectorFinance
14:57
Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 yearsInfrastructure
14:55
Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from RussiaEnergy
14:51