Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years

    Infrastructure
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 14:57
    Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years

    Around 4,000 passengers in Azerbaijan have benefited from the Accessible Metro project of Baku Metro CJSC over the past three years, Report informs, citing the company.

    In January–November of 2025 alone, the number of people who used the project increased by 5.1% compared to the same period last year.

    Launched at the end of March 2019, the Accessible Metro project is designed for passengers using wheelchairs, crutches, or walking sticks, those with visual or hearing impairments, parents with strollers, elderly individuals, and pregnant women carrying hand luggage.

    Baku Metro Azerbaijan
    "Əlçatan metro" layihəsindən son 3 ildə 4 000 sərnişin istifadə edib
    Услугой "Доступного метро" в Азербайджане за три года воспользовались 4 тыс. пассажиров

    Latest News

    15:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiatives

    Foreign policy
    15:38

    SPE Annual Caspian Conference 2025: Shaping the Region's Energy Future

    Energy
    15:34
    Photo

    NATO mobile training team holds seminar in Baku

    Military
    15:23

    Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    15:19

    Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needs

    Region
    15:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sector

    Finance
    14:57

    Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years

    Infrastructure
    14:55

    Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from Russia

    Energy
    14:51

    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%

    Tourism
    All News Feed