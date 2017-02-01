Another Russian airlines starts flights to Baku

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian company Pegas Fly will start flights to Baku from Moscow’s Jukowski airport on March 14.

Report informs, company’s press service has declared.

Schedule covering March 14-25 includes flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Summer timetable will be revealed later.

Notably, Jukowski carries out flights to Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Tajikistan (with parity principle). First flight to Kazakhstan will take off on February 15. The company also negotiates to launch flights to Tel-Aviv (Israel).