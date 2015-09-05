 Top
    Alstom Transport to build two railway depots in Azerbaijan

    Feasibility study of projects are currently being prepared

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ French "Alstom Transport" Company will build two new railway depots in Azerbaijan for "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.Report was told by Senior Vice President of "Alstom Transport" for Russia and CIS Martin Vaujour.

    According to him, the work is being implemented with engineering companies for the construction of the depots in Bilajari of Baku and Ganja.

    "The feasibility study of the project is to be completed in September-October this year.Construction of the depot will allow for the operation and maintenance of Stadler Railway Group wagons and  Alstom Transport locomotives and 10 diesel locomotives of Kazakh company "EKZ" recently ordered "-  M.Vaujour added.

    The "EKZ" plant located in Astana (Kazakhstan). In December 2012, the plant began producing freight and passenger locomotives. 25% stake in the plant owned by Alstom Transport, 25% - "Transmashholding", 50% + 1 - "Kazakhstan Railways".

