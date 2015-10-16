Air Astana alters routes of Almaty-Baku flight due to rocket launch from Caspian Sea

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana has adjusted route of flight Almaty-Baku and changes the routes of flights Almaty-Tbilisi and Almaty-Istanbul because of rockets launched from the Russian naval forces’ ships in the Caspian Sea.

Report informs referring to TV channel ‘Astana’ Air Astana has changed route of its flight Almaty-Baku-Almaty because of the situation in the Caspian Sea region.

"The routes of flights Almaty-Tbilisi and Almaty-Istanbul can also be changed in the near future. Aircrafts will be directed along the way that will allow bypassing the Caspian Sea fully,” the TV channel said.

According to the TV Channel, currently Air Astana is awaiting permission from the Russian Federation over the territory of which along these routes run. The airline stated that duration of flight Almaty-Baku has increased due to the change in the trajectory as well as fuel consumption, but that will not affect the cost of the tickets.

"Of course, we ask passengers to treat that with large understanding as it is a measure to increase the safety of flights," airline’s representative said.

Previously, the European Aviation Safety Agency warned the airlines that carry out flights over the Caspian Sea about the recommendations it will send out soon. The recommendations relate to change of flight routes because of the launching of rockets from Russian Naval Forces’ ships.