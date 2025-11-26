ADY: Work on INSTC further strengthens Azerbaijan's strategic role

Work on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) further strengthens Azerbaijan's strategic role, said Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Report informs.

While talking about the work done on the INSTC, the chairman noted that the infrastructure projects implemented within the corridor further highlight Azerbaijan as a strategic transport hub connecting the North and South trade flows of the region.

Rustamov noted that the reconstruction of the Sumgayit-Yalama railway line will be completed by the end of the year: "The Sumgayit-Yalama line is one of the most important parts of the segment of the INSTC passing through Azerbaijan. The completion of this project will significantly increase the speed and safety of transportation."

He further stated that the ADY has also done extensive work on the construction of the cargo terminal in Astara, Iran: "A large part of the work on the Astara terminal has already been completed. The full completion of construction is planned for the first quarter of 2026."

The chairman added that since February 2025, the integration of the Baku International Sea Port with Azerbaijan Railways serves to strengthen unified management in the transport system.

He said that the expansion of the port and work towards turning it into a modern logistics center are among the main components that increase the efficiency of the corridor: "Baku Port today is a key nodal point not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region's integration into the global trade chain. Its infrastructure capabilities, digital management system, and green port concept create conditions for optimizing cargo flows between Europe and Asia."

According to him, the port, together with the capabilities of the Alat Logistics Zone, has become one of the main support points for the sustainable and effective operation of the Middle Corridor.