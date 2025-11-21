Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    ADB plans to allocate loans for Azerbaijan's Bilajari-Yalama railway dev't

    Infrastructure
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 13:07
    ADB plans to allocate loans for Azerbaijan's Bilajari-Yalama railway dev't

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering allocating $325 million for the electrification, signaling, and telecommunications project of Azerbaijan's Bilajari–Yalama railway line, Report informs, referring to ADB.

    The study of project details is scheduled for January 26–30, 2026, while approval of the loan by the ADB Board of Directors is planned for June 17, 2027.

    This line is part of the North–South railway corridor and serves international freight transportation of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. Most exports are carried out either via the Baku–Boyuk Kesik route or the Bilajari–Yalama route.

    The proposed project aims to have the line fully equipped with modern electrification infrastructure (poles, catenary, substations, cabling), signaling systems (signals along track, equipment in stations, cabling) and telecommunication systems (railway network communication systems, on-board electronic devices, fiber-optic and wireless communication systems) to complete the AC power supply and signaling along the two rail corridors.

    Implementation of the project will contribute to the development of economically sustainable railway transport in Azerbaijan. In addition, energy efficiency will be ensured along the North–South railway corridor, enabling safe railway operations.

    The project will be financed jointly by ADB, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Government of Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan has been a member of ADB since 1999, during which the bank has allocated nearly $5.6 billion to the country – $4.4 billion to the public sector and $1.2 billion to the private sector. Of this, $1.5 billion has been directed to transport projects and $1.7 billion to energy projects.

    As part of its new partnership strategy, ADB is ready to invest up to $2.5 billion in Azerbaijan.

    ADB was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. The bank has 69 member countries, 50 of which are from the Asia‑Pacific region.

    ADB Biləcəri-Yalama dəmir yolunun inkişafı üçün kredit ayırmağı planlaşdırır
    АБР рассматривает выделение кредита на развитие ж/д пути Баладжары-Ялама

