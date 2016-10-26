Two unique ferries will be built at Baku Shipyard

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The contract was signed today for construction of 2 unique ferries by order of the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC at Baku Shipyard.

Report informs, the document was formalized by the Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Rauf Aliyev and Baku Shipyard General Manager Khee Chong Lam.

R. Valiyev informed about a new project, noting that discussions for the preparation of a new concept of vessels with the possibility of carrying both cars and trucks (TİR) held in the shipping company for more than a year. In view of the water level and the technical capabilities of the piers in the Caspian Sea sketches and Ro-Pax ferry project developed, accommodating 100 passengers, 56 cars and trucks.

Notably, the project is estimated at 132 million AZN.