    New enterprises to begin operating in industrial parks of Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Industry
    14 October, 2025
    17:17
    New enterprises to begin operating in industrial parks of Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    New promising projects are being implemented in the Araz Valley Economic Zone in Eastern Zangazur and the Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, said Elchin Kazimli, spokesperson for the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, Report informs.

    Specifically, a refrigeration equipment manufacturing facility will be established in the Araz Valley Economic Zone with an investment of 8 million manats. It is planned to produce over 3,680 units of equipment across five different types annually.

    A furniture factory worth 6 million manats will open in the Aghdam Industrial Park. The facility will produce various types of furniture, upholstered panels, and metal accessories.

    "The launch of these two facilities will create an additional 100 permanent jobs," the agency representative explained.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzurda yeni istehsal müəssisələri fəaliyyətə başlayacaq
    В промпарках Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура начнут работу новые предприятия

