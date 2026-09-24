As a result of AzerGold CJSC's activities to date, 2.3 billion manats ($1.35 billion) in revenue had been generated for Azerbaijan's economy and 267.2 million manats ($157.2 million) in tax payments had been made to the state budget as of August this year.

According to Report, AzerGold Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said this at a press conference today.

"These figures reflect the company's contribution to the development of the country's non-oil industry, the expansion of export potential and the formation of state revenues," he said.

Ibrahimov noted that the company had earned a total profit of 618 million manats ($363.5 million) during this period.

"Based on the financial results for 2025, around 42 million manats ($24.7 million) of the profit is expected to be transferred to the state budget in the form of dividends," he added.