Azerbaijani President: We are ready to consider processing Azerbaijani agricultural products in Belarus

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ “We are ready to consider establishing enterprises using Belarusian technologies in Azerbaijan, as well as facilities to process Azerbaijani agricultural products in Belarus,” Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev told a joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. “There is a strong political base for strengthening the economic ties and cooperation among business circles.”

The President said: “We have identified ways of further economic cooperation. It is gratifying that the turnover between our countries has remained stable even in a crisis period. But we have also discussed in great detail the projects that can significantly increase our turnover. We should pay more attention to mutual trade, in particular, the imports of products which we import from other countries - from Belarus to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Belarus.”

“The creation of joint ventures already has a good history, and the Ganja Plant is a good example of that - in a very short time, in less than a year, it has established production on the basis of Belarusian technologies. Today, this plant is an important industrial facility in Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev added.