Azerbaijan to consider additional incentives for ferrous metallurgy

Azerbaijan will consider additional incentives for the ferrous metallurgy industry and the possibility of setting competitive tariffs for rail transportation of its products according to the State Program on the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgy Industry for 2027-2030, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

First, the market situation, as well as the industry's production and logistics costs, are planned to be studied. Based on the assessment, proposals will be developed and their economic efficiency will be determined. Economically justified measures will then be implemented.